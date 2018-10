Oct 22 (Reuters) - INFOSCAN SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT RESOLVED TO DECREASE ISSUE PRICE OF SERIES G SHARES IN FIRST TRANCHE TO 6.00 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FROM 7.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAID THE CHANGE RESULTS FROM THE NEED TO ADJUST ISSUE PRICE TO CURRENT PRICE LEVEL OF CO’S SHARES ON NEWCONNECT MARKET

* IN SEPT. MANAGEMENT PROPOSES ISSUE PRICE OF SHARES IN FIRST TRANCHE AT NO LESS THAN 7.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

