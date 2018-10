Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* PRELIMINARY Q3 REVENUE AT 392.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 318.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* GROWTH IN Q3 REVENUE HELPED AMONG OTHER BY THE CONSOLIDATION OF PIZZA HUT CHAIN RESULTS IN GERMANY AND KFC RESULTS IN RUSSIA AND FRANCE

