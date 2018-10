Oct 23 (Reuters) - Curasan AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY NET SALES IN THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR AMOUNT TO APPROX. 4.4 MILLION EUROS

* FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018, THE COMPANY NOW EXPECTS NET REVENUES OF EUR 6.5 TO 7.0 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 8.4 TO 8.7 MILLION)

* SEES FY EBITDA OF -3.2 TO -3.6 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUSLY: -1.0 TO -1.4 MILLION EUROS)

