BRIEF-LPP To Build Fulfilment Center Near Bucharest

Oct 23 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH WDP DEVELOPMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A WAREHOUSE NEAR BUCHAREST IN ROMANIA, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* THE WAREHOUSE, WITH AREA OF ​​22,000 SQUARE METRES, TO FUNCTION AS A FULFILMENT CENTER DEDICATED TO LOGISTICS SUPPORT FOR E-COMMERCE SALES OF ALL BRANDS BELONGING TO LPP

* LPP PLANS TO INCREASE ITS WAREHOUSE SPACE TO OVER 270,000 SQUARE METERS FROM OVER 100,000 SQUARE METERS IN THE FORTHCOMING YEARS

* CO SAYS COMPLETION OF THE INVESTMENT IN ROMANIA IS PLANNED FOR 2019

