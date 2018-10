BRIEF-Inno-Gene Affiliate Wins Tender For Genomic Map Of Poland

Oct 23 (Reuters) - INNO-GENE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS AFFILIATED COMPANY’S, CENTRAL EUROPE GENOMICS CENTER SP. Z O.O. (CEGC), 63.3 MLN ZLOTY GROSS OFFER WAS CHOSEN AS THE MOST FAVOURABLE IN TENDER FOR A CREATION OF GENOMIC MAP OF POLAND

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE PROJECT IS 104.9 MLN ZLOTYS

* THE PROJECT IS BEING IMPLEMENTED BY CONSORTIUM OF EUROPEAN CENTER FOR BIOINFORMATICS AND GENOMICS (ECBIG), WHICH INCLUDES THE INSTITUTE OF BIOORGANIC CHEMISTRY PAN, POZNAN UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND CENTRUM BADAN DNA SP. Z O.O. (A SUBSIDIARY OF INNO-GENE)

* CONSORTIUM TO GET SUBSIDY FOR THE PROJECT IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT 68 MLN ZLOTYS

* CENTRUM BADAN DNA, WHOSE CONTRIBUTION WAS THE KNOW-HOW, WILL NOT MAKE ANY ADDITIONAL CASH CONTRIBUTION, INNO-GENE SAYS IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT

* CO HOLDS 26.5 PCT STAKE IN CEGC

