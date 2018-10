Oct 24 (Reuters) - Home Meal Replacement SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT IS ENTERING INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AFTER DEAL TO REFINANCE DEBT FALLS APART

* SAID THAT THE REFINANCING DEAL FROM SEPT. 21 WHICH COVERED AROUND 10 MILLION EUROS OF DEBT WITH NINE FINANCIAL ENTITIES FELL APART AFTER ONE OF THE CREDITORS DECIDED TO SEIZE ACCOUNTS OF HOME MEAL, PREVENTING THE COMPANY FROM OPERATING NORMALLY

Source text: bit.ly/2S9oib4

