BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q3 Net Revenues Up 18.1 Pct At $2.52 Billion

Oct 24 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* REG-STMICROELECTRONICS REPORTS Q3 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NET REVENUES $2.52 BILLION (UP 18.1% Y/Y)

* Q3 OPERATING MARGIN 15.8% (UP 270 BPS Y/Y), NET INCOME $369 MILLION (UP 56.7% Y/Y)

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK AT MID-POINT: Q4 NET REVENUES UP ABOUT 5.7% Q/Q, FY18 NET REVENUES UP ABOUT 16.0% Y/Y; Q4 GROSS MARGIN ABOUT 39.8%

* IN Q4 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 5.7% SEQUENTIALLY, PLUS OR MINUS 350 BASIS POINTS

* OUTLOOK : Q4 GROSS MARGIN ABOUT 39.8%

* ANTICIPATES 2018 REVENUES TO GROW ABOUT 16% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* ANTICIPATES IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATING MARGIN AND NET EARNINGS FOR 2018