UPDATE 1-Betsson Q3 operating profit beats expectations

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Betsson AB:

* Q3 GROUP REVENUE WAS SEK 1,426.8 (1,180.6) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 21 PERCENT

* Q3 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) WAS SEK 340.2 (216.0) MILLION VERSUS MARKET EXPECTATIONS OF 290 MILLION SEK, ACCORDING TO ESTIMATES

* SAYS Q4 HAS BEGUN WITH DAILY REVENUES HIGHER THAN AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE FOR FULL Q4 LAST YEAR

* SAYS GOING FORWARD, WE EXPECT MARKETING INVESTMENTS TO INCREASE AS ONLINE GAMING LICENCES ARE INTRODUCED IN SWEDEN

* SAYS BETSSON SEES NETHERLANDS AS AN IMPORTANT MARKET LONG-TERM AND HAS AMBITION TO CHANNEL DUTCH CUSTOMERS INTO LICENCED SYSTEM WHEN MARKET RE-REGULATES

* SAYS THE DAILY REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018 UP UNTIL 21 OCTOBER WAS 6 PERCENT (3 PERCENT ORGANIC) HIGHER THAN THE AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE OF THE FULL FOURTH QUARTER 2017