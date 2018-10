BRIEF-Galapagos 9-Month Revenue Rises To 205.1 Million Euros

Oct 25 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY EUR 98.7 MILLION TO EUR 205.1 MILLION

* 9-MONTH OPERATING LOSS DECREASED BY EUR 9.1 MILLION TO EUR 53.5 MILLION

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS DECREASED BY EUR 41.7 MILLION TO EUR 44.2 MILLION

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ON 30 SEPT 2018 OF EUR1,343.7 MILLION

* IN Q4, EXPECTS TO PRESENT MORE DETAILED FINDINGS FROM THE EQUATOR, TORTUGA, AND FINCH 2 TRIALS WITH FILGOTINIB

* WILL ALSO PRESENT FIRST DATA AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY WITH REGARD TO TOLEDO, OUR NEW PROGRAM IN INFLAMMATORY INDICATIONS

* EXPECT TO START DOSING IN THE ISABELA (PH3 IPF `1690) AND PINTA (PH2 IPF `1205) PATIENT TRIALS

* DUE TO REVISION OF THE ABBVIE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT IN CF, CO IS REDUCING EXPECTED OPERATIONAL CASH BURN FROM THE LAST GUIDED EUR180-200 MILLION TO EUR140-160 MILLION IN 2018

