BRIEF-Rainbow Tours Prelim. 9-Month Net Profit Down At 14.2 Mln Zlotys

Oct 25 (Reuters) - RAINBOW TOURS SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY SEPT. REVENUE OF 223.1 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 22.5 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* PRELIMINARY 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 14.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 44.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIMINARY 9-MONTH REVENUE 1.36 BLN ZLOTYS VS 1.18 BLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAID 9-MONTH RESULTS MAINLY AFFECTED BY AGGRESSIVE PRICING POLICY OF ONE OF CO’S COMPETITORS AND “SIGNIFICANT” OVERSUPPLY OF OFFER ON TOURIST SERVICES MARKET

* ALSO SAID CO’S MARGINS WERE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY “VERY GOOD” WEATHER CONDITIONS IN POLAND IN APRIL-SEPT. AND FOOTBALL WORLD CUP

