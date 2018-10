Oct 25(Reuters) - VAT GROUP:

* Q3 GROUP NET SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 163 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 3%

* Q3 ORDER BACKLOG WAS CHF 128 MILLION, DOWN ABOUT 19% COMPARED WITH THE END OF JUNE 2018

* NINE MONTHS ORDER INTAKE DOWN 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR, NET SALES INCREASE 11%

* NOW EXPECTS TO REACH AT LEAST PRIOR YEAR’S NET SALES AT CONSTANT FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

* FORESEES THE FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGIN TO BE MAINTAINED AT AROUND LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)