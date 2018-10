Oct 26 (Reuters) - Axelero SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD HAD FILED A REQUEST FOR PRECAUTIONARY PROTECTION FROM CREDITORS

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, THE COMPANY WITHDRAWS ITS FY 2017 INCOME STATEMENT APPROVED ON OCT. 2

* DECISION FOLLOWS THREE FORECLOSURES FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 247,062 WHICH MADE THE CASH FOR THE ONGOING DEBT RESTRUCTURING UNAVAILABLE

