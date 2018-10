BRIEF-Ovostar Union 9-Month Eggs Production Down 3.5 Pct YoY

Oct 26 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT 9-MONTH EGGS PRODUCTION WAS AT 1,202 MLN (9M 2017: 1,246 MLN EGGS)

* 9-MONTH SHELL EGGS SALES VOLUME REACHED 1,056 MLN EGGS (+27% YOY),

* 9-MONTH SALES VOLUME OF DRY EGG PRODUCTS AMOUNTED TO 2,157 TONNES (+4% YOY)

* 9-MONTH SALES VOLUME OF LIQUID EGG PRODUCTS EQUALED 8,867 TONNES (+21% YOY)

* ON SEPT. 30 CO’S TOTAL FLOCK EQUALED 7.3 MLN HEADS (2017: 7.9 MLN HEADS)

* ON SEPT. 30 LAYING FLOCK TOTALED 6.5 MLN HEADS (2017: 6.8 MLN HEADS)

