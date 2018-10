Oct 29 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA:

* REPORTS Q3 NET PROFIT OF 12.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 9.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 179.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 150.6 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS UPHOLDS ASSUMPTIONS OF REALIZATION OF ITS 2018 FORECAST, WHICH IS NET PROFIT OF 51.4 MLN ZLOTYS, EBITDA OF 98.3 MLN ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 694.4 MLN ZLOTYS

