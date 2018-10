BRIEF-Grifols Says AMBAR Results Show Reduction In Progression of Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT AMBAR CLINICAL TRIAL DEMONSTRATED THE ABILITY TO SLOW DOWN THE PROGRESSION OF THE DISEASE IN MODERATE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE (AD) PATIENTS

* THE RESULTS IN THE PRESPECIFIED COHORT OF THE PATIENTS SHOWED A REDUCTION OF 61% IN DISEASE PROGRESSION IN BOTH PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS MEASURING COGNITION AND ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIVING DURING A 14 MONTH PERIOD

* AMBAR (ALZHEIMER MANAGEMENT BY ALBUMIN REPLACEMENT) AIMS TO EVALUATE WHETHER AD CAN BE STABILIZED BY PERIODICALLY EXTRACTING PLASMA AND REPLACING IT WITH ALBUMIN

