Oct 29 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNIT, UF GAMES SA, SIGNED A DEAL WITH CREATIVEFORGE GAMES SA

* UNDER DEAL UF GAMES TO IMPLEMENT PORT AND PUBLISH ‘PHANTOM DOCTRINE’ GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH

* THE GAME TO BE PUBLISHED IN COOPERATION WITH FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT SA

* PREMIERE OF THE GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH IS PLANNED FOR Q2 2019

