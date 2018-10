Oct 29 (Reuters) - VOXEL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS SOCIÉTÉ À RESPONSABILITÉ LIMITÉE

* UNDER DEAL CO TO BUY 49 PCT STAKE IN EXIRA GAMMA KNIFE SP. Z O.O. (EXIRA) FOR 11.1 MLN ZLOTYS

* SAID BEFORE THE TRANSACTION CO HELD 51 PCT STAKE IN EXIRA

