Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON FRIDAY TO PROCEED WITH ISSUANCE OF NEW BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS, WITH OPTION TO BE INCREASED BY THE COMPANY

* SAYS MONTEPIO INVESTIMENTO TO PROVIDE PLACEMENT OF THE NEW BONDS WHICH ARE FUNDAMENTAL FOR THE FULFILLMENT OF THE CO’S FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

