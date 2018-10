Oct 30 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED, ALONG WITH 7 PERSONS, AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH A NEW COMPANY HAS BEEN SET UP

* NEW UNIT HAS BEEN NAMED CONSOLE LABS SA AND HAS SHARE CAPITAL OF 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLAYWAY HAS ACQUIRED 74% IN NEWLY CREATED UNIT WHICH WILL PORT AND RELEASE GAMES FROM THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO ON XBOX ONE AND PLAYSTATION 4 PLATFORMS

