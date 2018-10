LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - * EFSF, the European Financial Stability Facility (AA/ (P) Aa1/AA) has sent a Request for Proposal to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to an upcoming transaction scheduled for the week of 05th November 2018, subject to market conditions. (12:51 pm) (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha)