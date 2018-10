Oct 31 (Reuters) - FUNDAMENTA REAL ESTATE AG:

* 9-MONTH RENTAL INCOME INCREASED TO CHF 19.00 MILLION (CHF 12.46 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2018)

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 19.07 MILLION, AROUND 49% ABOVE THE FULL-YEAR RESULT FOR 2017

* DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM CHF 0.45 TO CHF 0.50

