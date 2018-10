Oct 31 (Reuters) - SWISS ESTATES AG:

* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION WITH EFFECT FROM DATE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD FOR ELECTION OF NEW CHAIRMAN

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WILL BE HELD THIS YEAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A NEW CHAIRMAN AT LATEST WITH WRITTEN INVITATION TO EGM

