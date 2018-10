Oct 31 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER SELVA GIDA SELLS ITS 4.9 PERCENT OF SHARES IN ITTIFAK HOLDING AT PRICE RANGE 3.60 - 3.79 LIRA PER SHARE

* SELVA GIDA DOES NOT HAVE ANY REMAINING SHARES IN ITTIFAK HOLDING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)