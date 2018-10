Oct 31 (Reuters) - ESCORT TEKNOLOJI:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q3 NET PROFIT AT 612,370 LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS AT 78,116 LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE AT 388,060 LIRA VERSUS 392,556 LIRA YEAR AGO

