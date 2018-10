Oct 31 (Reuters) - NB Aurora SA SICAF RAIF:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE WITHDRAWAL BY THE THE POTENTIAL BUYERS OF FONDO ITALIANO DI INVESTIMENTO (FII) STAKE IN GENERAL MEDICAL MERATE FROM THE DEAL HAS NOT BEEN TRIGGERED

* THE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF THE STAKE WILL BE FINALIZED BY NOV 15

* FII IS A FUND IN WHICH NB AURORA HAS A STAKE

