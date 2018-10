Oct 31 (Reuters) - KREnergy SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT TOLO ENERGIA HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH CLERE FOR THE SALE OF 100 PCT STAKE IN MURGE GREEN POWER

* MURGE GREEN POWER OWNS FIVE PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS OF 1 MW EACH

* PRICE FOR THE SALE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 5.85 MLN

