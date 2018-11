BRIEF-Telepizza Requests Approval For Acquisition of Pizza Hut Operations In Chile

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAD REGISTERED AN APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL WITH THE CHILEAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF SEVERAL PIZZA HUT RESTAURANTS IN CHILE

* THE PRICE OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS WOULD BE AROUND 8.0 TIMES THE EBITDA GENERATED

* IF THE APPLICATION IS APPROVED THE PARTIES WOULD NEGOTIATE AND SIGN A SALES CONTRACT

* THE TRANSACTION IS PART OF THE ACTIONS THAT TELEPIZZA GROUP IS CARRYING OUT BEFORE THE CLOSE OF ITS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH PIZZA HUT

