BRIEF-DIA Posts Partial Q3 Results Due to Impairment Test

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY, AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE IMPAIRMENT TEST, IT DECIDED TO PUBLISH ONLY PARTIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER, EXCLUDING NET RESULTS

* GROUP IS WORKING ON A NEW BUSINESS PLAN FOR THE FORTHCOMING YEARS AND IT HAS INITIATED STRESS (IMPAIRMENT) TEST OF CERTAIN OF ITS ASSETS

* THE TEST IS TO EVALUATE WHETHER THERE COULD BE A NEED TO PROVISION PART OF THE ASSETS

* THIS IMPAIRMENT TEST WILL BE FINALISED BEFORE THE END OF 2018

