BRIEF-AmRest Completes Sushi Shop Acquisition

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT SHARES IN SUSHI SHOP GROUP SAS

* ESTIMATED PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 164 MILLION EUROS, WITH THE ENTERPRISE VALUE EQUAL TO 240 MILLION EUROS

* ADDITIONALLY, AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION (EARN-OUT) WILL BE PAID TO THE SELLERS UPON SUSHI SHOP REACHING CERTAIN FINANCIAL KPI’S FOR 2018

* AS A RESULT, AMREST BECAME AN OWNER OF THE EUROPEAN CHAIN OF JAPANESE CUISINE RESTAURANTS COMPRISING OF 165 STORES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)