BRIEF-Follicum Reports Top-Line Data From First Phase IIa Study With Fol-005

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY TOP-LINE DATA FROM THE FIRST PHASE IIA STUDY WITH FOL-005 FOR TREATMENT OF HAIR LOSS ON SCALP IN PATIENTS

* RESULTS CONFIRMED THAT THE TREATMENT WAS SAFE WITH MINIMAL SIDE EFFECTS REPORTED

* INCREASED HAIR GROWTH WAS MEASURED AT THE HIGHEST DOSE

* WILL NOW FOLLOW UP WITH A CLINICAL EFFICACY STUDY USING A TOPICAL FORMULATION OF FOL-005

* CEO: “WE ARE VERY PLEASED TO HAVE COMPLETED THIS PHASE IIA CLINICAL STUDY THAT HAS SHOWN THAT THE TREATMENT IS SAFE AND DESPITE THE LIMITED NUMBER OF PATIENTS”

