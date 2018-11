Nov 1 (Reuters) - PARGESA HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH OPERATING INCOME AT CHF 4.69 BILLION VERSUS CHF 3.79 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH OPERATING PROFIT AT CHF 433.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 642.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET INCOME AT CHF 251.3 MILLION VERSUS CHF 348.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text - bit.ly/2De84td

