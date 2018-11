Nov 1 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY PORTFOLIO CO DILAFOR PRESENTS TOP LINE RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2B STUDY WITH TAFOXIPARIN

* STUDY DID NOT ACHIEVE ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF REDUCING THE TIME TO VAGINAL DELIVERY THROUGH TREATMENT WITH TAFOXIPARIN

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT WILL REVALUE THE PORTFOLIO CO’S BOOK VALUE, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE RESULT BY SEK 40 MILLION FOR Q4

