CORRECTED-BRIEF-Oncology Venture To Aim For Marketing Approval Of Liplacis Based On Single Arm Pivotal Study

(Corrects spelling of company name in headline)

Nov 2(Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ITS PLANS TO AIM FOR ITS FIRST MARKETING APPROVAL OF LIPLACIS BASED ON A SINGLE ARM PIVOTAL STUDY

* EXPECTS THAT A CLINICAL STUDY IN 100-200 PATIENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR A MARKETING APPROVAL OF LIPLACIS AS A NEW TREATMENT OF BREAST CANCER

* AIM IS A FIRST APPROVAL OF LIPLACIS BY A SINGLE ARM PIVOTAL STUDY

* SAID ONGOING PHASE 2 STUDY OF LIPLACIS MAY CONTINUE AND BRIDGE INTO SUCH A PIVOTAL TRIAL

