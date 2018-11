Nov 2 (Reuters) - Testa Residencial Socimi SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS BEEN INFORMED BY BLACKSTONE THAT COMISION NACIONAL DE LOS MERCADOS Y LA COMPETENCIA (CNMC) APPROVED ACQUISITION OF EXCLUSIVE INDIRECT CONTROL OVER TESTA BY BLACKSTONE

Source text: bit.ly/2qoldYd

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)