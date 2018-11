BRIEF-Galatasaray Signs 2+1 Year Betting Sponsorship Deal With Bilyoner Interaktif At Total 27.0 Mln Lira

Nov 2 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY GALATASARAY SPORTIF AND ITS MAIN PARTNER GALATASARAY SPOR KULUBU DERNEGI SIGN OFFICIAL BETTING SPONSORSHIP CONTRACT WITH BILYONER INTERAKTIF HIZMETLER AT 8.0 MILLION LIRA PLUS VALUE-ADDED TAX FOR 2018-2019 SEASON FOR FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL TEAMS

* SPONSORSHIP CONTRACT INCLUDES 2019-2020 SEASON AT 9.0 MILLION LIRA PLUS VALUE-ADDED TAX AND OPTION OF EXTENSION FOR 2020-2021 SEASON AT 10.0 MILLION LIRA PLUS VALUE-ADDED TAX

