Nov 2 (Reuters) - GLG PHARMA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS RECEIVED TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT FROM IQ PHARMA REGARDING IMPLEMENTATION OF TNBC PROJECT

* COMPANIES SIGNED AN AGREEMENT IN 2017

* CO SAYS WILL CONSIDER COORDINATING WORK INDEPENDENTLY WITH SUBCONTRACTORS OR STARTING COOPERATION WITH ANOTHER CO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)