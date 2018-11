Nov 5 (Reuters) - PCC EXOL SA, PCC ROKITA SA, :

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT DELIVERIES OF ETHYLENE OXIDE SUPPLIES FROM PKN ORLEN HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED

* SAYS AS A CONSEQUENCE THERE WILL BE DISRUPTIONS IN DELIVERIES OF COS’PRODUCTS

* ESTIMATED PERIOD OF THE STANDSTILL IS UP TO TEN DAYS

