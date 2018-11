BRIEF-LPP Enters Kazakhstani Market, Eyes Global Turnover Increase

Nov 5 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* HAS OPENED NEW ‘RESERVED’ STORE IN KAZAKHSTAN, IN ALMATY, ENTERING 23RD FOREIGN MARKET, THE COMPANY SAID IN A STATEMENT

* SAYS ALSO PLANS TO OPEN ‘HOUSE’, ‘MOHITO’ AND ‘SINSAY’ STORES IN NOVEMBER AND ‘RESERVED’ AND ‘CROPP’ BY THE END OF THE YEAR IN A’PORT SHOPPING CENTRE

* ESTIMATES ITS GLOBAL TURNOVER WILL INCREASE BY SEVERAL PERCENT EVERY YEAR WHICH “WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT NEW MARKETS”, SLAWOMIR LOBODA, DEPUTY CEO, SAYS

* CO INFORMED ABOUT ITS INVESTMENTS AND EXPANSION PLANS IN JUNE

