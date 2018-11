BRIEF-Qumak Receives Decision Of Restructuring Court

Nov 6 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT RECEIVED DECISION OF RESTRUCTURING COURT IN WARSAW

* THE DECISION STATES THAT CRITERIA CHOSEN BY THE COMPANY FOR SEPARATING CREDITORS COVERED BY PARTIAL ARRANGEMENT IN ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS ARE NOT IN LINE WITH THE LAW

* SAYS THE CRITERIA HAVE NOT BEEN ACCEPTED BY THE COURT WHICH AT PRESENT MAKES OPENING ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IMPOSSIBLE

* CO FILED MOTION FOR ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN OCT. AND SUBSEQUENTLY FILED MOTION FOR BANKRUPTCY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)