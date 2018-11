Nov 7 (Reuters) - BF SpA

* SAID ON TUESDAY RECEIVED FURTHER SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENT BY THE SHAREHOLDER CDP EQUITY REGARDING THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESOLVED ON OCT. 11

* CDP EQUITY MAKES BINDING COMMITMENT TO SUBSCRIBE TO 19.98 PCT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* COMMITMENTS TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE REPRESENT SO FAR 64.4 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)