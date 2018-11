Nov 7(Reuters) - BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY CONCLUSIONS FROM INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PHASE III PREOB STUDY IN HIP OSTEONECROSIS

* DSMB RECOMMENDED THE DISCONTINUATION OF THE TRIAL

* CO IS TAKING STEPS TO NOTIFY INVESTIGATORS THAT ENROLMENT OF PATIENTS IN THE TRIAL IS BEING STOPPED

* CO WILL FOCUS ITS CELL THERAPY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND RESOURCES ON ITS OFF-THE-SHELF, ALLOGENEIC PLATFORM, ALLOB

