Nov 7 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS COMPLETED ITS PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO LIST ON THE MAIN MARKET (MTA) OF THE ITALIAN BOURSE

* TOTAL DEMAND WAS THREE TIMES THE AMOUNT OFFERED

* PRICE PER SHARE SET AT EUR 3.34 WITH A CAPITALIZATION OF EUR 267 MLN

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT CONCERNED 20.0 MLN SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 25 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AFTER THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO START TRADING AS OF NOV 9

Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)