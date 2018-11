Nov 7 (Reuters) - PROCAD SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TOGETHER WITH CADM SP. Z O.O., UNIT OF GROCLIN SA, HAS SET PRICE OF 61.82 PCT SHARES IN DES ART SP Z. O.O. HELD BY PROCAD AT 5.9 MLN ZLOTYS

* SAID TALKS ARE ADVANCED AND PARTIES PLAN TO FINALISE THE TRANSACTION SOON

* CO SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT WITH GROCLIN ON SALE OF 61.9 PCT STAKE IN DES ART SP. Z O.O. IN MARCH

