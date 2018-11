Nov 8 (Reuters) - ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY NOW IT SEES FY REVENUE TO BE DOWN SLIGHTLY YEAR ON YEAR AT EUR 525.8 MILLION

* FY EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 20 MILLION AND EUR 24 MILLION, DOWN FROM EUR 26-29 MILLION

