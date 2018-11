BRIEF-British Automotive Holding Unit Gets LoI From Jaguar Land Rover

Nov 8 (Reuters) - BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE POLSKA SA (BAP) RECEIVED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) FROM JAGUAR LAND ROVER DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

* UNDER LOI JAGUAR LAND ROVER DEUTSCHLAND INTENDS TO BUY UNSOLD, UNREGISTERED AND BRAND NEW JAGUAR AND LAND ROVER CARS FROM BAP AS WELL AS SPARE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

* THE ACQUISITION IS TO TAKE PLACE AFTER EXPIRATION OF IMPORTER AND AUTHORISED REPAIRER AGREEMENT FROM MAY 31, 2016

* THE AGREEMENT IS TO EXPIRE ON AUG. 1, 2020

