BRIEF-Fundamenta Real Estate Plans Capital Increase And Listing On SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fundamenta Real Estate AG:

* NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 19.07 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS (RETURN ON EQUITY OF 8.0%)

* 9-MTH REAL ESTATE INCOME RISES TO CHF 19.00 MILLION WITH A HOUSING RATE OF 91.6%

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO PROPOSE A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN THE DISTRIBUTION TO THE NEXT GENERAL MEETING

* DIVIDEND PAYOUT PER SHARE IS SUPPOSED TO BE NEW IN A RANGE FROM CHF 0.45 (+ 13%) TO CHF 0.50 (+ 25%)

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE, TO ANNOUNCE DETAILS IN THE COMING WEEKS

* EXPECTS RECORD RESULT FOR 2018

Source text - bit.ly/2Daor9a

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)