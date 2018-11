Nov 9 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* EGS BETEILIGUNGEN AG DECIDES TO SELL ITS POSITION IN ORIOR

* AFTER COMPLETION OF THE INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT, ORIOR WAS INFORMED THAT ALL SHARES HELD BY EGS BETEILIGUNGEN AG HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY PLACED IN THE MARKET

* THIS THEREFORE RAISES THE FREE FLOAT OF ORIOR SHARES

