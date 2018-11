Nov 9 (Reuters) - TCU AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY, BETWEEN 9AM AND 7PM BUSINESS PREMISES OF THE COMPANY WERE SEARCHED BY THE PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE KOBLENZ

* SEARCH WAS CARRIED OUT BY ORDER OF THE DISTRICT COURT KOBLENZ FROM SEPT. 5, DETERMINED AGAINST THE TWO BOARDS ON SUSPICION OF COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

