* Q3 NET LOSS AT 41.7 MLN ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS ESTIMATES

* Q3 EBITDA 160.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED 160.1 MLN ZLOTYS

* Q3 REVENUE RISES 26.4% PCT TO 1.25 BILLION ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS ESTIMATES

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AT 13.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR

