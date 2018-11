Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MARCEL KEIZER TO SIGN CONTRACT AS FIRST TEAM COACH

* DEAL TO BE VALID FROM NOVEMBER 12 UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021

Source text: bit.ly/2RJBQsL

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)